This risk comes 10 days before the holding of the climate summit, which will be hosted by the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh next month, and which is relied upon to implement international commitments to reduce emissions.

Coral reefs represent 25 percent of life in the oceans, and are the most biologically diverse ecosystem on Earth.

Bog received an official reception in the city of Hurghada, as the Egyptian Tourism Authority held a special reception for the English swimmer to congratulate him on his achievement in the first swimming trip in the world, which crosses the Red Sea horizontally.

Bog’s journey began on October 11, when he left Saudi shores, exceeding 120 kilometers in two weeks, where he swam nearly 10 kilometers daily, with the aim of drawing attention to the need to significantly reduce countries’ emissions, address the climate crisis and protect the world’s oceans.

In exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia”, Louis Pugh said that he faced many challenges in his swimming trip from Saudi Arabia to Egypt, where the weather was very stormy, with strong waves at this time of the year, and it was more difficult to swim across the Gulf of Suez.

Pugh added: “I saw the bottom of the Sinai Peninsula, what a beautiful and wonderful view, my mission was the necessity of protecting coral reefs in all the seas of the world, and this is very important.”

He explained that climate changes have severe impacts on coral reefs, and if the planet’s temperature rises by more than two degrees, we will lose about 99 percent of those reefs, and therefore we must urgently reduce our emissions and that the COP 27 climate summit adopts this approach.

Bug was accompanied on that trip by Saudi swimmer Maryam Saleh bin Laden, a pioneering open-water swimmer, who swam 9 kilometers with him, becoming the first Arab woman to do this, in addition to the Egyptian Mustafa Zaki, who accompanied him to Hurghada.

Pugh was famous for swimming in the coldest waterways, but his last voyage was in the warmest waterways around the world, and he is considered one of the defenders of the oceans.

According to the United Nations website, Pugh was the first person to complete a long-distance swim in every ocean in the world, and a pioneer in swimming around famous landmarks more than any other person in history.

Through his mathematical achievements, he highlights the melting of sea ice in the Arctic and draws attention to the melting of Himalayan glaciers, and the impact of reduced water supplies on world peace.