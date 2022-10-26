Glenn Schofield promised that the developers of Striking Distance Studios will not crunch to make the next game, the one that will follow soon The Callisto Protocol.

Schofield is the game’s director as well as the head of Striking Distance Studios. The statement was made in an interview with the newspaper Inverse, obviously centered on the arrival of The Callisto Protocol, apparently well-made science fiction survival horror. Interesting that Schofield is already thinking about the next project, because this is now “a complete game, but there are a lot of ideas, really cool ideas, we want to work on. I always want to do the next big thing.”

The crunch was brought up by talking about social media reactions to his previous statements on the matter, in which he had almost proudly claimed the extra work periods required for the development of The Callisto Protocol. Schofield: “What I can tell you is that I will make sure that things like this do not happen either in our next or future successes.”

