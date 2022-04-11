Monday, April 11, 2022
Loud explosion in Times Square sparked panic

April 11, 2022
Times Square, United States

Times Square, United States New York (Reference image)

Times Square, United States New York (Reference image)

The explosion occurred in a sewer. No injuries were reported.

A strong explosion in a sewer generated moments of panic in Times Square, in the heart of Manhattan, in New York.

According to reports on social networks, the explosion was recorded at 6:45 p.m. In several videos, passers-by are seen running down Seventh Avenue.

Local authorities report that there were no injuries.

News in development…

