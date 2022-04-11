Land between Molinos Marfagones and Canteras where a solar farm was to be built. / JM RODRIGUEZ / AGM

If in July of last year the Federation of Neighborhood Associations managed to get the Cartagena City Council to officially prohibit the installation of solar farms in the western area, from Canteras to Isla Plana and on the border with Mazarrón, now its objective is to make it happen the same with three other areas. Specifically, it will require