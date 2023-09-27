Lotus arrives in Paris. After London, Munich and Oslo, the French capital could not be missing, where from Thursday 28th the public will be able to access the new flagship store of the sports car brand. Located at 33 Rue François 1er, near the Champs-Élysées in the 8th arrondissement, the new space is divided over three floors: on the ground floor, as soon as they cross the threshold, visitors will be able to get to know the hyper-SUV up close Eletre, the Emira sports car, the Evija hyper-car and the Emeya hyper-GT. Going up to the first floor it will be possible to admire the classic road and racing cars that are part of Lotus’ 75-year history. Finally, the basement tells the story of the brand and its plans for the future. A VIP lounge and a virtual reality simulator have also been provided in this area which will help visitors discover and customize their vehicles with the support of Lotus experts.

Niels de Gruijter

“This flagship store in Paris is a huge achievement and further proof of our ongoing commitment to transform Lotus into a world-class, fully electric, intelligent, high-performance luxury brand.”, said Niels de Gruijter, Executive Director of Lotus Cars Europe.

European premiere of Emeya

To celebrate the opening, during Paris Fashion Week 2023, Lotus Paris hosted the European premiere of Emeya, the company’s first four-door Hyper-GT, first presented earlier this month in New York. “Lotus has strengthened its European presence and will continue to do so”concluded de Gruijter. “The recent opening of flagship stores in London, Munich, Oslo and Paris, in addition to our three new markets, contributes to the consolidation of the Lotus brand and the loyalty of our customers.”