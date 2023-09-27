While in the fishing sector one lives one of the worst productive crises and one latent dispute over shrimp in the baysthe Sinaloa authorities seem more concerned about electoral political interests. If not, see: in the last weekly conference, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya revealed the Secretary of Fisheries, Flor Emilia Guerra Mena, as one of Morena’s possible candidates for the mayor of Mazatlán. Along with her, he mentioned the deputy Celia Jáuregui. Thus the priorities in the Sinaloa government. And the deputy Juan Carlos Patron, president of the Fisheries Commission before the local Congress, has not marked any position regarding the null activity in the fishing fields of Escuinapa, Rosario, or in the confrontations of riverside fishermen and shipowners in the north of the entity.

Of course If it is about failure to fulfill their responsibilities, the main one is the National Fisheries Commissioner, Octavio Almada Palafox., who was not present in any of the shrimp ban liftings, and the most public activity he had recently was the meeting, basically a breakfast, at his Conapesca offices in Mazatlán with Mayor Édgar González. Almada Palafox himself published on Conapesca’s social networks that at this meeting they enjoyed a tasty breakfast, perhaps it was loggerhead, meaning the official is from Sonora.

Despite not going out to sea at

Neap tides, last weekend the fishermen of Santa María Bay in the municipality of Angostura They are unable to reconstruct the catches. Rosario Martínez Santos, president of the Front of Authentic Fishermen of Sinaloa, said that the agreement was made not to go out for four days waiting for the tides to improve and the product to come out, since the catches were very few and the size does not help to achieve good marketing. .

The leader of the Las Abejas Cooperative in Guasave pointed out that after the incident where a young man died in the municipality of Ahome afterr attacked by the Navy for collecting shrimp on the high seasthat It can be avoided if fishing on the high seas on the shore were approved in Sinaloa, just as they have done in Sonora for more than 30 years. Emilio Valenzuela López acknowledged that in the time that Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been president, they had never suffered repression of that type, since other people had made the same mistake of wanting to harvest shrimp, knowing that it was prohibited, but they had not been attacked in that way, since they were only called to their attention and asked to return to the bay, but this time it was not like that, and the idea is that this does not happen again for any reason.

