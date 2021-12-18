The player was the only one to have correctly guessed all the numbers in the pre-Christmas Eurojackpot drawing. According to Westlotto there have already been 16 hit jackpots this year – more than ever since the game started.

E.in Glückspilz from North Rhine-Westphalia won more than 70 million euros playing the lottery. As the West German Lottery announced on Friday evening, a participant in the European lottery Eurojackpot won 73.7 million euros “just before the Christmas presents”. The ticket in North Rhine-Westphalia was the only one with the correct winning numbers 6, 8, 16, 44, 50 and the euro numbers 1 and 10.

Only in September had a player from Bavaria won more than 49 million euros. According to Westlotto, there have already been 16 hit jackpots in the European lottery this year – more than ever since the lottery was launched. The first drawing of the European lottery Eurojackpot took place on March 23, 2012 in Helsinki. 18 countries with a total of 33 state lottery companies are now taking part in the competition.