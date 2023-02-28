Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

What could you do with a million dollar profit? A lottery winner is now renting out a house on his luxury estate through Airbnb.

Kassel – Thousands of lottery players wish they could hit the jackpot one day. But what would you do with a million dollar profit? I guess everyone has their own ideas. In the UK, a man has won nearly £150million in the lottery and is now renting out a house on his estate through Airbnb, the British newspaper reports The Sun.

Along with his wife, Adrian Bayford won the UK’s biggest lottery win at the time – a whopping £148million. At the current exchange rate (February 27, 2023), that is almost 170 million euros. They invested the money, among other things, in a multi-million dollar property. Now visitors and vacationers can stay there – and at a bargain price. An overnight stay at the country estate between Cambridgeshire and Suffolk costs just £110.

The Airbnb is only about 300 meters from the lottery millionaire’s villa. As the The Sun reports, the house has a modern kitchen with dining area, a beautiful living room, a master bedroom, another twin bedroom and a single bedroom. Guests can also look forward to a private garden with a terrace and seating areas.

The Airbnb house is just 300 meters from the lottery millionaire’s villa. (symbol image) © Imago

From an economic point of view, the holiday home on the millionaire’s estate is not worthwhile. He should only earn as much as the interest on the million jackpot brings him in just 13 minutes. “It makes you wonder if he even knows how rich he really is,” a friend of Adrian Bayford told The Sun. “Adrian is a really warm, generous and hospitable person, but he doesn’t need strangers staring at him,” he added. He thinks it’s a bit crazy that he now lets strangers live so close to his own house. The friend goes on to say that Bayford likely has other reasons than just making extra money.

Adrian Bayford seems happy to spend his lottery winnings, but life becomes a nightmare for other lottery winners. It’s even less likely to match all the numbers and still not win like another young couple from Great Britain. (kiba)