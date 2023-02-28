This weekend the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship begins with the Sakhir Grand Prix, in Bahrain. Pirelli, for the first round of the season, will bring the following compounds:

Pirelli P Zero White Hard C1

Pirelli P Zero Yellow Medium C2

Pirelli P Zero Red Soft C3

This means that the Milanese company will debut the new C1 already at the first race of the season. This is not the most extreme choice possible, because starting this year the Pirelli range will have 6 compounds, therefore one more than last season.

The tires on the track

Pirelli has nominated the C1 compound as P Zero White hard, C2 as P Zero Yellow medium and C3 as P Zero Red soft for the Bahrain Grand Prix. The teams will have 2 sets of hard, 3 medium and 8 soft for each car, in addition to the usual allocations of Cinturato Intermediate and Full Wet.

The asphalt of the Bahrain International Circuit is one of the most abrasive of the season and the track layout, made up of corners taken at low and medium speeds, subjects the tires mainly to traction and braking loads. The track also requires good rear axle stability.

One factor to take into consideration is the temperature range. The asphalt temperature can reach 45 degrees during the day while it drops by at least 15 degrees as evening approaches. FP2, qualifying and the race, held at 6 pm, will therefore have different conditions from the remaining free practice scheduled for the early afternoon.

The Bahrain Grand Prix takes place on a track in the Sakhir desert. The wind can sometimes bring sand onto the track, thus affecting the level of grip during the sessions. Among the support races there will also be the F2 and F3 single-seaters which will thus be able to influence the track evolution.

In the first race of the year, tire degradation will be a key factor in defining strategies. Last year, with the exception of just one driver, all the cars stopped three times, instead of the assumed two, due to the entry of a safety car. The winner Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) ran the first two stints on the P Zero Red soft, replacing it with the medium in the final stint. The safety car regime allowed the Monegasque to mount the soft again and get to the checkered flag before his teammate Carlos Sainz.

Mario Isola’s comment

Mario Islandhead of Pirelli Motorsport: “The first race of the championship will be an important test bench to validate the research work that Pirelli undertook last year and which allowed us to further improve the structure of the tires and introduce a new compound. In Sakhir in fact, we will make the debut of the C1: a new compound, created on the basis of last year’s C2, which reduces the performance gap between the harder tires in the range. We expect it to be a valid option for racing as well. Bahrain is often played on the undercut, so it will be interesting to see the strategies of the teams with this new variable in the set chosen for Sakhir”.

Minimum pressures at the start (slick)

Front: 21.0psi

Rear: 18.5psi

Maximum camber

Front: -3.50°

Rear: -2.00^