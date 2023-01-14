Home page World

From: Patrick Huljina

Split

In the US lottery “Mega Millions” a jackpot of around 1.35 billion dollars was hit – on Friday the 13th. The runners-up should also be happy.

January 14 update: Friday the 13th an unlucky day? A Maine citizen might see things differently. On January 13th he hit the jackpot in the game “Mega Millions”. “A single ticket holder in Maine will be celebrating a very Happy New Year as this ticket is the only one to include all six numbers drawn Friday night,” the lottery said. He thus receives a historic profit. About 1.35 billion dollars (about 1.3 billion euros) were in the lottery pot. Only once was the sum higher, at $1.537 billion.

The winning numbers for the billion dollar jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery 30-43-45-46-61 mega ball 14

US Citizen Hits Mega Millions Jackpot: A Historic Win

These numbers brought the player the billion in profit on Friday. It is only the fourth billion-dollar win in the history of the sweepstakes and the first Mega Millions win for the state of Maine. A historic day for lottery players.

And not only the main winner was lucky. 14 other players guessed the first five numbers correctly and received the second highest prize money – one million euros. The next drawing on Tuesday starts again with a value of 20 million US dollars. By the way: The current jackpot is already the seventh that was cracked on a Friday the 13th, like the lottery.

Lotto fever in the USA: More than a billion dollars in US lottery “Mega Millions”

First report from January 13: Columbus – Lottery fever has broken out in the USA. On Friday (January 13), the second largest jackpot in the history of the US lottery “Mega Millions” could be cracked – the possible winnings have now risen to around 1.35 billion dollars (about 1.3 billion euros).

“Mega Millions” in the USA: More than one billion dollars in the lottery jackpot

Friday, January 13th, of all days, could turn out to be an extremely lucky day for one person. The lottery company in the US state of Ohio announced that six jackpots had been hit on the alleged day of misfortune since 2008. In the last draw last Tuesday (January 10), no one guessed the six correct numbers.

In order to hit the jackpot in the “Mega Millions”, five out of 70 winning numbers as well as a so-called “MegaBall” from one to 25 must be typed correctly. The draw will take place at 11pm ET on Friday evening in the US – around 5am on Saturday morning in Germany.

View of a lottery ticket for the “Mega Millions” lottery jackpot of around $1.35 billion. © Teresa Crawford/dpa

“Mega Millions” in the USA: record profit is 1.54 billion dollars

The largest “mega millions” prize to date was distributed in South Carolina in 2015 and amounted to $1.54 billion. The lottery is represented in 45 states as well as in the capital Washington and on the Virgin Islands. Winnings are paid out in annual installments or immediately and are taxable. The probability of winning the jackpot is about 1:303 million.

Help with gambling addiction Participating in gambling can be addictive. If you are unsure whether you have a gambling addiction or need help, you can go tocheck your gameTest their gambling behavior and seek advice. If you need help or want to find out more about a possible gambling addiction, you will find all the information you need on the website of the BZGA or on “Play responsibly“. See also It is now the TBS itself that makes Noël aggressive

The biggest jackpot in the USA to date was hit in California in November 2022: the Powerball lottery won a whopping 2.04 billion dollars at the time. 51 million euros can be won in the Eurojackpot this Friday. (ph/dpa)