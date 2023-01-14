Just over four months ago, after buying Milan for 1.2 billion, the new US owners made an ambitious announcement. He said he wanted to bring the Rossoneri club back “to where it belongs”, namely “at the top of European football”. So something serious. Returning to the top of football in Europe means being able to compete economically and sportingly with giants such as Real Madrid and Manchester City, Liverpool and PSG, Barça and Bayern. We have learned, for a while, to distinguish reality from the world of advertisements. It is not always easy, sometimes the border is thin and porous. To put it bluntly, no one was expecting a vertical takeoff, but some significant steps certainly did.

After all, Paolo Maldini had indicated the path to the post-scudetto, explaining that with two or three important and targeted signings the team could have become very competitive. He had been talking about it for weeks. It seemed that a powerful defender like the Dutch Botman, a quality midfielder like Renato Sanches and a 20-goal striker like Darwin Nunez or Sebastien Haller could arrive. Instead nothing. Zero quality leaps or other extra investments. The ownership has changed, but the chairman is the same and the CEO is a former executive of the old Elliott fund. The summer market – which is proving to be useless for now – is a consequence of this continuity. With no money to spend – despite the announcements and the money from the Champions League – Maldini and Massara have opted for a co-optation policy. No important arrivals, but insertions from below, young people to grow or some former talent to relaunch: the returning Pobega, Thiaw, Vranckx, Adli, Origi. In short, other bets after those won in recent years with the various Leao, Hernandez, Kalulu, Tonali. The latter, however, have so far remained invaluable. And they risk failing, like the one on De Ketelaere, the most important and expensive of all.

Patience

—

It takes time. Yet the future, screwed into a kind of eternal chase between Achilles and his turtle, risks never arriving. There are slowdowns and defeats, however, the draw with Roma and the elimination in the Italian Cup with Turin. Today, in Lecce, Milan risks sinking. In attack, Giroud continues to have no credible alternatives – even if Origi has recovered – while among the Apulians the baby Colombo is impatient: he is on loan, he wants to demonstrate that he deserves to return to the Rossoneri. Stefano Pioli smells the danger, the season gets complicated. On Wednesday, in the Supercoppa derby in Arabia, Milan risk going up against Inter. This is why the coach forced the players to sleep at Milanello after the knockout with Toro. It’s not a good indication, considering that it had already happened on December 30 after the defeat against PSV. The truth is that there are many injuries and there is a lack of alternatives. The co-optation policy doesn’t work: too much difference between starters and reserves. After all, everything has a price. The Rossoneri have only the fourth total salary in Serie A: they have to play as outsiders, despite being the reigning champions. The possible renewal or not of Leao – who was offered a super contract – will be a moment of truth. He will say many things about the future of Milan, about the sense of belonging that coagulates or vanishes around Pioli and Maldini. Meanwhile, the big names like Leao, Theo Hernandez and Giroud must immediately give a shock, make quality weigh. Then you need a plan B, which cannot be a three-man or five-man defense. We need a serious plan. Errors, even those on the market, can be corrected, regardless of what Pioli says. To be consistent with his ambitions, Milan’s new ownership should buy a real striker, who ensures many goals right away. Conte’s Tottenham will arrive in the Champions League in a month. The January market closes in two weeks. If you want, there is time. Wishing.