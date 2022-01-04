The 2022 El Niño Lottery Draw is the second major Christmas draw. The event that puts the finishing touch to the festivities and that welcomes the new year, coinciding with Three Kings Day in which millions of children are happy with their new toys.

When is the Lottery of the Child 2022 Draw?

He also known as the The Kings Lottery draw will take place, as always, on January 6, 2022 at 12:00 noon, at the State Lottery and Betting Hall in Madrid. The Sorteo del Niño began, according to some research, in 1879 to obtain financing to build the Children’s Hospital of the Child Jesus, in Madrid.

However, the current name was adopted in 1941. Since then, although it does not have the same tradition as the Christmas Lottery, is the second most important draw of the year.

How much are tickets worth and since when can they be bought?

The tickets for the Children’s Lottery are also worth 20 euros. However, the dynamics of the draw and the sum of the prizes is completely different.. While the Extraordinary Christmas Giveaway on December 22 can be extended beyond 4 hours, El Niño lasts no more than 30 minutes. The drums draw balls for the ones, tens, hundreds, thousands and tens of thousands.

The tenths They are already on sale and can be bought in administrations lotteries as well as through the website of State Lotteries and Gambling.

What are the prizes of the Lotería del Niño?



The first prize is awarded 200,000 euros to the tenth, while the second and third have a remuneration of 75,000 euros and 25,000 euros to the tenth, respectively. In addition, withdrawals and special prizes are also raffled.