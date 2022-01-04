In Marseille, 12 people were found to have a new strain of coronavirus, which was code-named B.1.640.2. The discovery was made by specialists from the Institute of Infectious Diseases in Marseille (IHU).

The scientists noted that in 12 people, tests to determine the COVID-19 variant showed an “atypical combination.” As a result of the analysis of the genome of the strain, 46 mutations were found.

From the study, it follows that this variant of the coronavirus was first detected in November in a person who returned from Cameroon.

“Thus, the pattern of genome mutations indicates a new variant, which we called IHU (referring to the name of our university)”, – says the text of the study, published on the website MedRxiv…

It is not yet known whether the new option is more dangerous. Research on the strain is ongoing.

On January 4, the immunologist Vladislav Zhemchugov told Izvestia that new strains will appear due to the large number of mutations constantly occurring in the genome of the virus.

Zhemchugov noted that if the Cameroon version of the coronavirus turns out to be more progressive and “gives new properties useful for the virus,” it will spread and displace all previous strains.

The immunologist also added that it is “unprofitable” for the virus to kill its carrier, and the spread of strains is due to the fact that the virus is trying to “find its owner.”

On the same day, WHO expert Abdi Mahamoud said that the World Health Organization has been closely monitoring a new strain of coronavirus since November.

