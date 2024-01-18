Lost | The police have found a man reported missing from Tampere

The police will inform about the matter next time on Friday.

Police says that he has found a missing man from Tampere, whose movements were asked for tips from the public earlier this week. The police are grateful for the tips they received.

The police informed about the matter late on Thursday evening. The police say they will inform about the matter next time on Friday.

According to the latest police release, the police reported on Tuesday about a missing man from Tampere. The Internal Finland Police Department reported on Wednesday about a man who had disappeared on Monday. At that time, the police asked for public observations of the man and at the same time urged to avoid the man, as he could have been a danger to himself or others.

However, it is not known that the police searched for other missing men in Tampere this week. HS did not reach the police to confirm the connection between the cases.