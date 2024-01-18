Today FC Barcelona faced Unionistas de Salamanca to face the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, in a tie that was played in a single match. The match ended with a 3-1 victory and a great gesture from Ferran Torres to a fan.
Next, we leave you with the calendar with the next five FC Barcelona games:
This will be the first match of the second round of the league competition. In the first leg the Catalans won with a resounding five to zero.
In the next LaLiga match, FC Barcelona will receive a visit from Villarreal in Montjuic. Marcelino's team is in a very negative dynamic, in a season that so far is not going as expected. Despite having high-level players, the team is not getting off to a good start, closer to relegation than to European competitions, so Xavi Hernández's team may have a good opportunity to bring joy to its fans, although Villarreal I'm sure he won't make it easy.
FC Barcelona will face Osasuna again after the Spanish Super Cup to make up for the day lost by both in precisely that same competition. Second confrontation between the two teams in less than a month, although this time in Laliga, where each one has different objectives. For its part, Xavi's team will not want to lose points with the teams that command the classification, while the Navarrese team will try to maintain that comfort in the middle of the table, moving as far away from the relegation zone as possible.
They will have to visit an Alavés team that is currently avoiding the relegation spots but cannot relax in the competition. Xavi Hernández's team will open the month of February away from his house.
After Xavi Hernández's team did not get the three points in the first round at the Nuevo Los Cármenes, FC Barcelona will face each other in the second round to try this time to get the three points.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV channel
|
Real Betis
|
January 21st
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 Mx
|
The league
|
Movistar +
|
Villarreal
|
January 27th
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 Mx
|
The league
|
DAZN
|
Osasuna
|
January 30th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
The league
|
DAZN
|
Alavés
|
February 3rd
|
18:30 ESP, 14:30 ARG, 11:30 Mx
|
The league
|
DAZN
|
Grenade
|
February 11th
|
To be confirmed
|
The league
|
To be confirmed
