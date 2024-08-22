Lost in Random: The Eternal Die is an action roguelite that introduces a new chapter in the disturbing and twisted Lost in Random universe, putting us in the shoes of the Queen of Random and crossing new realms characterized by the particular fascinating and decadent atmosphere also seen in the first chapter.

The game is in development for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC, with a release currently scheduled for 2025 and will also be available at launch within the catalogue of Xbox Game Pass to renew the collaborative relationship between Thunderful and the Microsoft subscription service already seen previously, as with The Gunk.

Thunderful Games has announced Lost in Random: The Eternal Die on the occasion of Gamescom 2024, a Roguelite action-adventure game sequel to the particular Lost in Random, visible for the first time in trailer and images .

Weird worlds and dice rolling

In these strange worlds we find ourselves engaged in isometric combat against various bizarre creatures, with a system that mixes action elements with weapons and dice rollas per tradition.

Randomness is a key feature of Lost in Random: The Eternal Die, as it was in the previous chapter.

The roll of the dice determines many aspects of the gameplay, modifying the very continuation of the story and the situations in which one can find oneself, making each game unique and each development very peculiar, with the possibility of experiencing the game in an ever-changing way.

Protagonist Aleksandra, formerly known as the Queen, and her companion Fortune have been captured inside the Eternal Die, where an evil Storyteller is plotting to eliminate them.

Players must then make their way through a series of randomly generated levels, where they will face monstrous pawns like in some sort of big board game, to claim treasures that can increase the protagonist’s abilities and possibilities.

We are waiting for further details on this interesting title, which is expected to arrive in the meantime 2025 on PC and consolesavailable day one on Game Pass.