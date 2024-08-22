The fourth stage of the Tour of the Futurewhich took place this Thursday betweenand La Rosière and Les Karellis, of 142 kilometers, won by the Spaniard Pablo Torres, new leader, gave the Colombian the opportunity Diego Fisherman to rise to eighth place overall.

During the journey, the cyclists encountered a tough route, with three mountain passes, one of the third and two of the first category, the last of which was at the finishing line.

Good race

Pescador ran intelligently, spending what he had to spend so as not to ‘die trying’, which was reflected in the end.

Torres was the artist of the day, the key man, who jumped out of the group and won the day and is now the leader in the general classification.

Pescador finished in 12th place, one minute and 44 seconds behind the Spanish rider, which allowed him to move up one place in the general classification.

Second in the stage was Darren van Bekkumwho arrived 36 seconds later, while the third was the Belgian Jarno Widar, at 45 seconds.

In the general classification, Torres is first with a time of 14 hours, 18 minutes and 37 seconds, followed by Widar, who was 31 seconds behind.

Third is Joseph Blackmore, who was one minute and three seconds behind, while Pescador is eighth at two minutes and 51 seconds.

This Friday the fifth stage will be run between Les Karellis and Condoue119 kilometers long, with three mountain passes, but far from the finish.

