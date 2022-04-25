(Reuters) – After decades of searching, one of the dresses worn by Dorothy in the classic “Wizard of Oz” movie has been located and is expected to go up for auction next month.

The piece was donated to the Catholic University of America in 1973 by actress Mercedes McCambridge, but later disappeared.

“A retired professor was rummaging through some boxes in his office. And lo and behold, the dress,” said Helen Hall, director of popular culture at Bonhams auction house in Los Angeles.

The auction house stated that the MGM film studio has not kept records on the film’s costumes, but five dresses have emerged since the film was released in 1939. One was lost in a fire, leaving only four of the iconic blue and white outfits.

The auction pre-sale estimate is $800,000 to $1.2 million. Another version of the dress sold in 2015 and brought in $1.5 million, auctioneers said. Proceeds will go towards creating a new film acting program at the university.

The artifact from the film will be part of Bonhams’ Classic Hollywood biannual sale in Los Angeles on May 24.

(Reporting by Andrew Hofstetter and Alicia Powell)

