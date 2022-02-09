The symptom of “loss of smell” in case of a disease with a subspecies of “Omicron” – a strain of coronavirus BA.2 is much more common than with the original version. This was announced on Wednesday, February 9, by the infectious disease specialist Evgeny Timakov.

“BA.2 again had a symptom of“ loss of smell ”, more often began to be observed again,” the specialist quotes TASS.

In addition, according to him, among those who were ill with Omicron in January, repeated cases of COVID-19 are now observed.

“They get infected again in a short time. At the same time, with repeated infection, there are no pronounced clinical symptoms, ”the expert explained.

The day before, specialists from the National Health Service of England (NHS) concluded that fatigue and dizziness could be signs of the Stealth-Omicron strain of coronavirus. Muscle aches and fatigue are often indicative of this type of coronavirus, according to South African doctor Angelica Coetzee. Dizziness is also among the common symptoms of the BA.2 mutation.

Kamil Khafizov, head of the scientific group for the development of new diagnostic methods based on sequencing technologies of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, said earlier that a new subspecies of the BA.2 coronavirus strain was already detected in 44 regions of the Russian Federation, which is 3% of the total number of cases. According to him, domestic PCR tests are able to detect this strain. Although some foreign scientists have stated that the mutation is difficult to distinguish during diagnosis.

A large-scale vaccination campaign continues in Russia. Citizens can get vaccinated for free. Six coronavirus drugs have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, KoviVac, EpiVacCorona N, and the Sputnik M vaccine for adolescents.

All relevant information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as the hashtag #WeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-11