Candidate again. the reality boy Patrick Parody captivates again with her beauty in the same beauty competition in which she ranked number 62, with which she surpassed Mario Casas and Zac Efron, in December 2021. In this 2022, T. C. Candler & The Independent Critics It will carry out its annual competition as usual and for this it has searched for the characters that will head its list of nominees, with the popular ‘Pato’ in its ranks.

As announced through their social platform Instagram, the creative house of the competition shared images of their candidates for The 100 most beautiful faces, and one of them was the young model Patricio Parodi.

“Congratulations to these 10 people for being officially nominated as one of the 100 most beautiful faces or 100 most handsome of 2022. Which one is your favorite and why?” read the description of the publication.

He did it again. Patricio Parodi was nominated for The 100 most beautiful faces in the world 2022. Photo: Instagram

Patricio, Hugo and Andrés Wiese topped the list of The 100 most beautiful faces 2021

As you remember, Flavia Laos’s ex-partner was a candidate for said list last year and months later he came to appear on the list along with his friend Hugo García and actor Andrés Wiese.

Of those three public figures, it was Hugo García who was better positioned, as he came to be located in box number 34 and surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo.

Patricio Parodi, Hugo García and Andrés Wiese are the only Peruvians on the list of the 100 most beautiful faces. Photo: Instagram

Andrés Wiese beat Tom Holland in competition

The remembered actor from Al fondo hay lugar was listed for the second time in a row in the list of The most beautiful faces in the world 2021.

Along these lines, Andrés Wiese managed to position himself squares higher than actor Tom Holland.

Wiese ranked number 52, while the interpreter of the popular arachnid character ranked 58.