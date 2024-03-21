In the Rafah region of the southern Gaza Strip, more than one and a half million displaced people are forced to live in overcrowded conditions in makeshift camps. In order to address at least basic medical needs, caregivers and health professionals have established mobile clinics, especially designed to serve pregnant and general women. In this edition of Los Observadores, we investigate the conditions under which births take place in this critical context.

#Los #Observadores #Obstetric #care #adversity #attending #births #midst #war #Gaza