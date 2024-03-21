





05:53 In Focus © France 24

The film 'Oppenheimer' stood out at the Oscars by portraying the creation of the atomic bomb in Trinity, but omitted the impact on the locals. From 1944 to 1986, the U.S. Department of Defense dumped 30 million tons of uranium into the “uranium belt” between Arizona and New Mexico, severely impacting the Navajo reservation. According to the CDC, radiation has caused cancer and deformities, with levels five times higher than the national average. The Senate recently voted to expand reparations to victims.