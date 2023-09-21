At the end of July, a video posted on TikTok showed four girls in an “excision camp” in Conakry, Guinea. Although this practice is prohibited, the population continues to practice mutilation. 97% of women have suffered this rape in different African countries. School holidays are usually the preferred time for those who force girls to undergo this procedure. Thanks to the efforts of activists and authorities, one of these people was arrested.

#Los #Observadores #video #documents #reality #female #genital #mutilation #camp #Guinea