“With this project I want to create awareness about the importance of biodiversity,” Vettel said on Instagram on Wednesday. “The bee is the perfect ambassador for our project to emphasize the importance of biodiversity, which concerns all insects.”

Vettel ended his career in Formula 1 last year. As an active driver, he often raised environmental and climate problems. Lewis Hamilton, seven-time world champion, expressed his appreciation for the environmental awareness of his former rival at Suzuka. “It’s great to see that he has found his purpose. “I don’t know any other driver in the history of our sport who has been so outspoken and shown real compassion for the world outside this small world in which we as drivers live,” said the Briton from Mercedes.