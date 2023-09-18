Los Garres starred in the first win in Preferente Autonómica, a competition that began this weekend. It was a storm in La Aljorra, although the result (1-5) seems a bit excessive. With 1-3, Luis and Carlos Álvarez sentenced. Boring match was Algezares-Fuente Álamo (1-0), with a goal from Azhari. Fair triumph for the locals who pushed harder than their rival. A double from Matías gave Churra the first victory (2-1 against Santa Cruz), with all the goals in the first half. Jorge closed the gap and in the 61st minute the visitor Rulo was sent off.

Clash of comebacks in the Raal-Bala Azul (3-2), also with all the goals in the first half. The locals overcame a 1-2 deficit with goals from Joel and Felipe. The greater experience of Yeclano B was decisive in Cabezo de Torres (0-1), with a goal from Iván for those from Altiplano.

And again there was a comeback at the Sánchez Canóvas, where Abarán, after winning 1-2 with goals from Pedri and Carrillo, broke down and succumbed in the last ten minutes where they conceded three goals and were surpassed by Molinense B, who was better.

Calasparra showed an exemplary attitude in La Caverina, with 600 people in the stands against a top team such as Águilas B, which they surpassed in the final stretch of the match. Miler equalized Pablo’s 0-1, and in the end decided a goal from Andrés Navarro. Fair enough, a tie.

Salva Ballesta, finally, gave Mazarrón the first victory against Minerva in a match that Juan Andreo’s pupils dominated in the first half with several failed chances. Taborda, with a penalty, made it 1-0, Ceballos tied with a sensational direct free kick and Ballesta sentenced.