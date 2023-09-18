Formula 1 arrives at another historic track, Suzuka, home of the Japanese Grand Prix a week after the Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay.

The script for the 2023 season is now defined. Even the Japanese track is nothing more than another step towards the titles that Red Bull Racing will claim in this second part of the year, but the topics of interest will continue to be many.

First of all: how much influence will T018 really have? After Marina Bay, Suzuka could be a more suitable track for understanding the impact of this directive on the performance of the Red Bull RB19, but also of all other types of single-seaters.

In Milton Keynes they will try to reverse the trend seen exclusively in Singapore, where Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez struggled like never before in the season, while the teams that are fighting to obtain the role of second force and second position in the Constructors’ World Championship will want to understand if the whether the situation seen at Marina Bay was just a great opportunity to beat the season’s dominators or whether, instead, things have changed.

According to the characteristics of the runway, the RB19s could fly again. But the new directives related to the flexibility of the front wings may have changed the factors in the field quite a bit. Changing the front aerodynamics of a single-seater also means partially changing the behavior of the rest of the car, with flows and vortices directed to different positions which can lead to lower efficiency of the single-seater itself.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, precedes Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, in the pits. Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Japanese GP 2022: Suzuka numbers

First Grand Prix held: 1987

Track length: 5,807 meters

Expected number of laps: 53

Overall race distance: 307,471 kilometers

DRS zones: 1 (Sector 3)

Record lap: 1’30″983 (Lewis HamiltonMercedes, 2019)

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Japanese GP 2023: TV times (Italian time)

SKY schedule (Live)

Friday 22 September

Free Practice 1: 4.30 – 5.30

Free Practice 2: 8:00 – 9:00

Saturday 23 September

Free Practice 3: 4.30 – 5.30

Qualifying: 8:00 – 9:00

Sunday 24 September

Race: 7:00 am

TV8 schedule

Saturday 23 September

Qualifying: 3.30pm

Sunday 24 September

Race: 4.30pm

Motorsport.com schedule (LIVE LIVE)

Friday 22 September

Free Practice 1: 4:00 – 5:40

Free Practice 2: 7.30am – 9.10am

Saturday 23 September

Free Practice 3: 4:00 – 5:40

Qualifying: 7.30am – 9.10am

Sunday 24 September

Race: 6.30am