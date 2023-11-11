Hotel bathtubs, holiday acquaintances and the beach at Ahlbeck: Loriot’s work is also a contribution to the cultural history of German tourism – and was largely created while traveling.

There used to be more tinsel, but there was just as little space on board as there is today. Image: Radio Bremen

ZWhite naked men sit in a hotel room bathtub and launch a duck into the water. – A business traveler wanders through Frankfurt Airport looking for a trash can because he wants to throw away a banana peel and ends up slipping on it. – Two married couples celebrate the holiday acquaintance they made at the campsite in Klagenfurt. For dessert they order Cossack ziplets.

Tobias Rüther Editor in the features section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in Berlin.

“I would float through Niagara Falls with you in a barrel,” a man says to a woman. The two later fly to Italy together. “Tonight I’m eating a huge portion of spaghetti carbonara,” says the woman after landing. His name is Winkelmann, like one of the most famous travelers to Italy in German art history, Johann Joachim Winckelmann.