There used to be more tinsel, but there was just as little space on board as there is today.
Hotel bathtubs, holiday acquaintances and the beach at Ahlbeck: Loriot’s work is also a contribution to the cultural history of German tourism – and was largely created while traveling.
ZWhite naked men sit in a hotel room bathtub and launch a duck into the water. – A business traveler wanders through Frankfurt Airport looking for a trash can because he wants to throw away a banana peel and ends up slipping on it. – Two married couples celebrate the holiday acquaintance they made at the campsite in Klagenfurt. For dessert they order Cossack ziplets.
“I would float through Niagara Falls with you in a barrel,” a man says to a woman. The two later fly to Italy together. “Tonight I’m eating a huge portion of spaghetti carbonara,” says the woman after landing. His name is Winkelmann, like one of the most famous travelers to Italy in German art history, Johann Joachim Winckelmann.
