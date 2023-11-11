We had already reported the first data of the announcement, but in the space of a few days they have grown enormously, so it is worth updating them.

L’ trailer announcement Of GTA 6 arriving in December, has produced more than 300 million views on social networks. This is a huge amount, considering this is a text post with no accompanying images and no details.

Everyone wants it

Everyone wants GTA 6

On X, the post with the announcement it amassed more than 161.7 million views, with 1.5 million likes, 492,000 reposts, and 53,000 replies. Combining the statistics of the four tweets published by Rockstar Games that day, views rise to 218.4 million, likes to 2.25 million, reposts to 566,000 and replies to 61,400.

The announcement was also picked up by large companies, including PlayStation and Xboxgenerating other views.

The same ad, published on Instagram, has more than 2.78 million likes and 53,000 comments. Considering the statistic that likes on Instagram represent around 3% of views, we are over 90 million.

On Facebook the announcement post received 314,000 likes, was shared 103,000 times and had over 40,000 comments. Always considering the 3% of likes on the total views, it easily exceeds 10 million.

More generally, GTA 6 was 1st in the trend more than fourteen countries and the ad was the most liked post ever on X.

The numbers provided are useful for understanding how much the first trailer is awaited, which when shown could produce hundreds of millions of interactions in a matter of hours.