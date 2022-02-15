CDMX.- The deputy for the Labor Party (PT) José Gerardo Rodolfo Fernández Noroña again showed the sour humor that characterizes him and sarcastically said that the journalist Carlos Loret de Mola could be a presidential candidate in the 2024 elections.

He did so on his verified Twitter account “@fernandeznorona”, where he reacted to the issue starring the former Televisa worker and Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO); the politician of the Fourth Transformation (4T) suggested that the communicator is the main opposition figure.

Despite the written words, Loret de Mola would not be presidential for any party or political current, According to Fernández Noroña, it would be the ideal to represent the right in Mexico.

Read more: Spain does not contemplate measures against Mexico due to AMLO’s statements

“The right already has a presidential candidate: Loretito, @CarlosLoret. Jajajajejejejijijijojojojujuju,” the PT legislator published on the blue bird social network.

The topic of the week

It is not the first time that the openly self-proposed presidential candidate has come out in defense of López Obrador or his government, an action that he constantly carries out on his social networks or on the platform when he has a voice in the Chamber of Deputies.

this time Fernandez Norona He launched the comment about Loret de Mola “presidential candidate for the right” as a reference to the support the journalist received after AMLO published his alleged income during 2021.

This was taken in retaliation by the federal Executive for the publication of a report in LatinUs about the life of luxury that the eldest son of the president, José Ramón López Beltrán, leads in Houston, Texas.

The president responded with the statement that his eldest son has no money and it is his wife who maintains that standard of living, but José Ramón himself released a statement on the night of Sunday, February 13, stating that he has been working since 20202 in the United States as an advisor of a construction company.