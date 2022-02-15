We are just a little bit away from seeing the Elizondos and the Reyes again thanks to the premiere of Passion of hawks 2almost 20 years after the first season captivated thousands of fans around the world back in 2003. For this reason, and after an impressive official trailer, fans are ready for the new episodes of the telenovela.

For now, it is known that this installment will leave aside the story of the first part to focus on the drama of the brand new faces that will debut in the universe of the hawks. Nostalgia, tension and passion are guaranteed. Next, we leave you more information.

Promotional poster for Pasión de Gavilanes, season 2. Photo: Facebook/@PasionDeGavilanes

When is Passion for Sparrowhawks 2 broadcast?

To the delight of the fans, Pasión de gavilanes 2 will be released this Monday, February 14 as the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for loyal fans of the plot starring Danna García, Mario Cimarro, Paola Rey, Juan Adolfo Baptista, Natasha Klauss and Michel Brown.

Where and how to see Passion of hawks 2?

According to Telemundo, the public will be able to watch Pasión de gavilanes 2 through the network’s website, the Telemundo mobile app (available for Android and iOS), and on the series’ official portal.

Likewise, the complete episodes will arrive the day after their premiere to the Peacock content video library, a streaming platform that does not currently work in Latin America.

In the case of Spain, it has been reported that Telecinco will be in charge of bringing the successful Colombian production to the audience in that country starting on Wednesday, February 16.

León, Juan David and Erick with their mother Norma Elizondo in Pasión de gavilanes, season 2. Photo: Instagram/@bernardofloresmx

Schedules for the premiere of Pasión de gavilanes 2

Next, we leave you a list of times so you can connect to the Telemundo signal and enjoy the first chapter of Pasión de gavilanes 2.

Peru – 10.00 pm

United States – 10.00 p.m. m

Ecuador – 10.00 pm

Colombia – 10.00 pm

Mexico – 10.00 pm

Chile – 12.00 pm

Bolivia – 11.00 pm

Venezuela – 11.00 pm

Argentina – 12.00 pm

Juan Alfonso Baptista, Bernardo Flores, Mario Cimarro, Sebastián Osorio and Juan Manuel Restrepo will participate in the new season of Pasión de gavilanes. Photo: Telemundo

What will we see in Passion of hawks 2?

A tragic crime involving the death of a teacher shakes the Reyes Elizondo family. The evidence points to the children of one of the couples as possible culprits, which triggers a series of heartbreaking events that, once again, will put love and loyalty to the test. Passion of hawks 2 promises drama, betrayal and romance.