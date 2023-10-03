For Lorenzo Della Femine, known by the nickname Mister Pella Pazza, a sudden illness proved fatal: he was only 40 years old

A very serious and sudden loss has hit the world of social media and in particular TikTok users. Lorenzo Della Femine, better known by the nickname Mister Pella Pazzo, passed away at just 40 years old. He leaves behind a wife and three children. Fatal for him, according to what has emerged so far, was a sudden illness while he was hospitalized in Acerra hospital, in the province of Naples.

Very sad news spread yesterday, Monday 2 October, and shocked the many users of TikTok who followed and supported Mister Pella Pazza.

The TikToker and videomaker from Campania, who had managed to gather a large following on social media over the years, is said to be about one and a half million followershe is gone forever a only 40 years old.

He was hospitalized at the Villa Dei Fiori clinic in Acerra, in the province of Naples. He had been transported there a few days ago, when he had complained of illness due, according to him, to the numerous drugs he was taking in this period, since he had been diagnosed with labyrinthitis.

Yesterday afternoon a new illnesswhich led to one cardiac arrest and the following one death.

Family and friends reached both the hospital and his home in Casalnuovo, making it necessary the intervention of the Carabinieri on site. However, no significant public order problems were reported.

The web star was only 40 years old and left her in absolute pain wife and theirs three young children.

Pain for the death of Lorenzo Della Femine

There are so many comments, posts and condolence messages appeared on social media in recent hours, demonstrating the great affection enjoyed by Lorenzo Della Femine.

Rita De Crescenzoanother webstar from Campania, who had collaborated with him on several occasions, published a video in which she showed herself in tears.

The actor Massimo Cerbone instead he wrote:

We met on the set of Gomorrah 5. Too early to die. Have a nice trip Misterpellapazzo.

In March he was also at the center of one controversywhen it turned out that he and his family were living illegally in a council house in Casalnuovo.