The star of the series “The Queen’s Progress” Anya Taylor-Joy celebrated her wedding in Venice

American-British actress and star of the series “The Queen’s Walk” Anya Taylor-Joy and musician Malcolm McRae celebrated their wedding in Venice. About it reports DailyMail.

The magnificent celebration that took place in Italy was attended by 150 guests, among whom were Cara Delevingne, Jennifer Garner, Miles Teller and his wife, Nicholas Hoult and many other stars. Anya Taylor-Joy herself chose a floor-length beige dress embroidered with stones for her wedding celebration.

Last July, the artist secretly married her boyfriend, with whom she had been in a relationship since 2021.

It was reported that the couple married in a private ceremony at a US courthouse, after which they traveled to Australia, where Taylor-Joy began filming the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road. The actress and musician planned to organize a lavish celebration for friends and family after the end of filming.

