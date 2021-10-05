“Until recently, gender medicine seemed reserved for professionals and not for society, when I talked about it to EMA they told me ‘it costs too much to test drugs on women too’, and this speaks volumes about the idea that has the theme at the highest level, they were resistances that fortunately we have started to break down today. ”So the honorable Beatrice Lorenzin, member of the Budget Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, spoke in the webinar “Women at 360 °. The challenge of Gender Medicine for chronic autoimmune rheumatological and dermatological diseases ”, promoted by Ucb Italia.

“Gender medicine has been sanctioned by the decree that bears my name and must be part of all policies in the future – explained Lorenzin – Covid was a prime example of how medicine must be adapted to gender because diseases can have different effects on men and women “.

“For example, we already have a lot of data on biological drugs for cancer and a gender specificity with respect to certain pathologies is established – added the former Minister of Health – all specialized medicine is tested on single DNA but also on gender, and on this cannot be reversed despite debatable arguments such as the high costs of drug trials on women ”.