The results of the autopsy performed on have finally arrived Lorraine Pauline. The woman, found dying on the couch at home by her husband, did not die from illness, but from murder. So what happened?

The husband is the first suspect.

The Murder of Lorena Paolini

Lorraine Pauline is a woman who ended up in the news following a tragedy that ended her life. The woman, who was 53 years old at the time of her death, was found dying and on the brink of death on Sofa from his home on August 18th.

Her husband found her in that state Andrea Cieri. Unfortunately, death occurred within a few minutes. The man had immediately contacted the rescuedeclaring that he had found her like this on his way back from work. It was thought that all this had happened because of a sicknessbut some doubts were immediately raised by the investigators.

The autopsy twist

From the first minute the investigators they assumed that the cause of the woman’s death was not linked to an illness, but to something completely different. In fact, they noticed the presence of a sign on Lorena’s neck, almost as if someone had tried to suffocate her.

For this reason, a file has been opened for homocide first against unknown persons and then with rather substantial suspicions against the victim’s husband. A few hours ago it was carried out the autopsy on Lorena’s shot and this confirmed the investigators’ doubts. The woman was killed.

At the moment the suspicions fall on the husband, even if he has denied having killed her. In any case the man has been written in the register of suspects and is being investigated for aggravated voluntary homicide. To protect himself, therefore, Andrea Cieri has appointed Cyrus Montemitro as a consultant.