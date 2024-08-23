Trouble right away

The return from vacation was certainly not the best possible for Carlos Sainzindeed. The Ferrari driver was the unlucky protagonist of FP2 at Zandvoort, which for him ended after a handful of minutes. The Spaniard from Ferrari in fact had to close the session well in advance due to a gearbox problem.

It was #55 himself who reported it when he returned to the pit lane and warned the mechanics that he had some “Transmission problems“. The car remained in fact “stuck in seventh gear“. Once the SF-24 was brought back to the garage, the mechanics worked on the vehicle, but had to admit that they were not able to repair the problem in a short time. Sainz therefore had to leave the cockpit and followed the rest of the session on the monitors.

In a blind race

Given the rain this morning and the bad weather forecast for tomorrow, this hitch risks becoming a big obstacle for the Prancing Horse rider from Madrid in view of Sunday’s GPwhich should instead take place on a dry track. By losing almost this entire session in fact, the future Williams standard-bearer will arrive at the race practically ‘in the dark’. Certainly not the best conditions to battle Red Bull, McLaren and Mercedes for the podium.