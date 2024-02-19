“I'm going to conquer my dreams, I decide to be happy, I live life, like crazy, I live life,” says the beautiful actress and singer Lorena Herrera, originally from Mazatlán, Sinaloa, in her most recent single “Vivo la vida.” And just happy and living life, she was like special guest at the traditional Angostura 2024 Carnival festivitieswhich this year has as its theme “Angostrópolis: the city of the Gods and Kings”.

“Carnivals are joy, happiness, dancing and everything, thanks to the government of Sinaloa, of Angostura for bringing me, I know that Maribel Guardia was there last week (at the Guamúchil 2024 Carnival), which went very well and I hope it goes well for us too good,” he said Lorena Herrera at a press conference, where expressed his joy at being in his homeland, where he celebrated his 57th birthday.

“Sinaloa, my land, very happy to come here, very proud to be from Mazatlán, although I hardly spend time here, I didn't really grow up in Mazatlán, but I always say it very proud, because I love my state, because of how we people are. from the north, but mainly the people of Sinaloa have something very particular and also the food.

This was the first time that Lorena Herrera visited the municipality of Angostura, Sinaloa“I am very happy that they have brought me to the carnival, I will be able to see even Angostura on the route, very happy that they have brought me here.”

At the moment, Lorena Herrera is part of the stellar cast of the play “Hijas de su madre”, along with the actresses Patricia Reyes Spíndola, Lourdes Munguía, Nora Velázquez and others. The play will be presented in the port of Mazatlán and Culiacán, Sinaloa, on March 5 and 6.

Other of Lorena Herrera's upcoming projects are the launch of a new single and the premiere of a special edition of the reality show “La más dragas”which is named “The most of the most”, which will feature the most popular dredges that participated in the past six seasons. Likewise, he announced that is part of the second season of the Netflix reality show “Siempre Reinas”in which great Mexican divas forge a friendship sprinkled with fun, confrontations and a lot of ego.

Lorena Herrera showed off her great body at the Angostura 2024 Carnival. Photo: Matías Rodríguez / Debate

Lorena Herrera participated in the parade of floats of the Angostura Carnival 2024, wasting its Sinaloan beauty. At the end of the tour through the main streets of the municipal seat, in the pavilion of these festivities, together with the queens and kings, She was crowned special queen by Mayor Miguel Ángel Ángulo.

“Thank you very much for this beautiful crown, for making me guest queen of the Angostura Carnival, which is a carnival with a lot of tradition, very happy to be here at this carnival, a super important event and we can see it by this number of people there. here and what there was throughout the entire journey and for me it was very nice to be able to celebrate my birthday here in Angostura, in my state where I was born, in Sinaloa, and working with such a beautiful audience,” he said. Lorena Herrera.

