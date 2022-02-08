Loredana Lecciso dusts off old disagreements against Romina Power. On Al Bano she reveals: ‘History at the end of the line’

It comes back to talk about Loredana Lecciso and Al Bano. Confirmation comes to the news that many have suspected for a while. The couple separated and Lecciso reveals: “Romina’s fault”. This much talked about relationship also comes to an end.

The Lecciso confesses the separation with Al Bano: “Romina has a guilty conscience, that’s what she did to me”. What hovers behind the scenes? Loredana not long ago, guest of Barbara D’Urso, had revealed the desire to end the relationship with the singer from Cellino San Marco, with whom she had two children.

The showgirl had threw a dig at the vitriol to Romina Power. “I tell her to put a hand on her conscience,” he said. But it seems that new implications have arrived. This interview which took place in Barbara D’Urso’s living room has recently been revived.

On that occasion Loredana Lecciso had said exact words: “Many ask me why I left Al Bano, but the blame belongs to both. There are no serious faults or at least I am not aware of them “.

D’Urso speculates the presence of another manbut the showgirl sends all the accusations back to the sender and points the finger at Power: “We all accepted the artistic reunion of Romina and Al Bano. For me it was the evolution of something that had been very bad ”.

And then: “Everything was fine and then the working limit was crossed, it wasn’t Al Bano, but the other party. Romina has overcome the working aspect. There my feelings and my reality were harmed ”.

D’Urso, however, points out that Al Bano relieves Romina of any responsibility in this regard. But Lecciso concludes: “Everyone lives, as it were, their emotions and knows what they mean. If he had given weight to my discomfort, he would have intervened. Maybe he didn’t understand it ”.