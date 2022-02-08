After the much-deserved success of Arcane, Netflix he tries again with Cuphead, trying to repeat the success of the best TV series taken from a video game. The series is called The Cuphead Show! and was shown again through a clip titled Calling All Bosses.

In this tiny excerpt, we can see the main antagonists King Dice and the Devil plotting against Cuphead and Mugman, rallying all the terrible bosses we’ve known in the video game. On a visual level it seems to present itself very well, not making us regret what we saw on Xbox, Switch and PC.

The Cuphead Show! will arrive on Netflix in a few days, on February 18th. Same day as Horizon Forbidden West, so you may find yourself choosing what to do first: play Aloy’s adventures or watch the show. Perhaps the choice is not that difficult.