There are scenes that are very common in a city, from the traffic, people walking the streets or people who visit them to learn more about the history or getting to know the monuments that are erected in them. Among all this, there are also figures or people who go viral and become ambassadors of said locations.

In the Region of Murcia there are several proper names that have been forever recorded in the history of the internet. How can we forget the ‘Chuky’ of Cieza, the ‘Chon Gorda’ or the mythical man who launched the phrase “the river, shit”, which has even inspired some tattoos.

Perhaps a new character has slipped in among all of them. Nowadays, with social networks, it is very easy to take out a cell phone and record everything that happens around you. In recent days and weeks, the inhabitants of Lorca have found, in any part of the city, a man performing a dance.

The X account (formerly Twitter) @murcianotific shared a tweet this Friday that compiles some of the ‘clips’ of this man dancing. “In Lorca they have this man who you can find anywhere in the city,” he added.

And TikTok has been filled with videos of this man performing what some classify as “prohibited steps.” Whether in the middle of the street, outside a bank, at a bus station or even in the middle of the road, any place is perfect for this man to have a dance.

There are also those who dare to check if they can keep up, like the case of @ainhoa.sancheez, who shared the video of her boyfriend accompanying this man in what has already become his viral dance.

Faced with such an avalanche of ‘posts’, many users have spoken about the impressions of these videos. “The most famous man in Lorca right now”, “there is no longer any talk of another” or “the new icon of Lorca”, some wrote.

Furthermore, these images have also made many wonder why he does this. Another curiosity that has also attracted attention is the bag that he always carries with him and that also appears in all the videos starring this man. Issues that until now are unknown.