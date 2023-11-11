Samwise Didiersenior art director of Blizzard who has worked on many of the studio’s games including the most recent Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2, has left the company after 32 years of career.

The announcement came with a post on X | Twitter from Didier accompanied by the response of president Mike Ybarra, who thanked him for the great contribution he has given since the dawn of Blizzard.

“Thank you so much for everything you’ve done for Blizzard, Sammy!” reads Ybarra’s post. “Your talents have helped build Blizzard’s signature art style, and I know that many of our artists have learned so much from you over the years. Thank you for what you’ve done for them and for players and artists everywhere Congratulations on your retirement!”