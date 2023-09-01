Friday, September 1, 2023, 5:28 p.m.



Given the possible formation of a DANA during this weekend, which could cause persistent and widespread rainfall, locally strong or very strong and accompanied by storms in the municipality of Lorca, the Lorca town hall will activate this Friday night from 00 :00 the Inunlor Plan in the pre-emergency phase, which will remain operational until the end of the weather alert issued by Aemet.

This has been announced by Antonio David Sánchez, Councilor for Civil Protection and Emergencies of the Lorca City Council, who has advised caution to Lorca residents in the face of weather forecasts, which suggest that the Guadalentín Valley could experience both heavy rain and gusts of wind of up to 60 kilometers per hour.

Sources from the consistory have indicated that the Municipal Emergency Service and Civil Protection will have during these days a large human team that will monitor the evolution of the DANA 24 hours a day, and with specialized material resources to deal with this type of situations, such as motor pumps, rescue boats and various elements of heavy machinery.