A man attacked a child on a playground and tore off his T-shirt in Moscow, informs Mash.

According to the channel, a native of Saransk, who is registered in a psycho-neurological dispensary, has previously committed similar attacks and once beat a pensioner who stood up for another victim with a stick.

In the published video, women are trying to fight off a crying child, who is being held by a man, screaming and threatening him with police. As a result, the aggressor rips off the boy’s T-shirt and leaves.