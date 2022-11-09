INMA RUIZ Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 02:09



The City Council has begun the process for the sale of 548 spaces in the Pasarela municipal underground car park, located in Plaza de Curtidores in the San Cristóbal neighbourhood, and which is divided into three floors. The prices range between 6,850 and 9,100 euros, so the Consistory expects to obtain 4.1 million euros from the transaction. The Councilor for Heritage, Isidro Abellán, said that “it is about making it easier for owners of nearby homes to be able to buy, at a reasonable price and adjusted to the market, parking for their vehicles.”

He explained that the local Government Board approved at its last meeting to open a month-long information period prior to the sale of these places, most of which are owned by the local Administration in this car park. Within this period, interested persons will receive all the information on the car parks for sale and their willingness to participate in the sale process will be recorded in a file “without thereby generating any right or obligation in the effective sale of the spaces”.

Abellán explained that the 191 car parks in the basement floor number 3 will be the cheapest, with a price of 6,850 euros. The 185 in basement 2 will cost 7,400 euros and the 172 in basement 1 will cost 7,950. The 11 places reserved for people with disabilities have been valued at 9,100 euros each.

He specified that the sale may be carried out through the auction or contest systems and that the criteria to be taken into account for its corresponding weighting will be established. Those interested can obtain all the information at the Municipal Heritage Service on Villaescusa Street or by calling 968 479 725 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will also be available on the municipal website lorca.es.

The Consistory plans to set up a community of owners that will be in charge of the management and maintenance of the car park that was built in 2007. The mayor said that fifteen parking spaces will be left out of the sale process, of which they are beneficiaries of a concession for the company that was awarded its operation as many clients so as not to harm those neighbors. The City Council allocated 700,000 euros of its own funds to the rescue in three years (from 2012 to 2015) of the concession of the Pasarela car park, since the winner of the operation for 49 years entered bankruptcy proceedings.

The local administration has also received some three million euros in recent months from the real estate operation in San Fernando, after the sale of the 51 municipal flats in the neighborhood rebuilt after the 2011 earthquakes.