Andrés Manuel López Obrador greets those attending his fifth Government report, in Campeche, this Friday. Presidency (REUTERS)

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has symbolically inaugurated the last year of his Government. The leftist president, who came to power in 2018 as the most voted in Mexican history, has taken stock of his five years in government, but has also slipped a declaration of intent of what is coming for the last stretch of the road , in which he will do a sprint end to fulfill his campaign commitments. López Obrador, who has postulated a philosophy baptized by himself as “Mexican Humanism”, has advanced that the remaining 13 months of his Administration will be guided by the maxim of putting the poor at the center. “We will continue with the same strategy: serving everyone, respecting everyone, but giving preference to the poorest and most needy, because what our motto means must be well internalized, the principle that, ‘For the good of all , first the poor’”, he stated.

This time, against his own tradition, López Obrador has issued his fifth Government report in the State of Campeche (in past years he has used the National Palace, where he offices). His plan is to get on the Mayan Train later to lead a technical test of the route and the condition of the tracks, before that famous work located in the southeast of Mexico is inaugurated to the public. On this day, he has also announced, another of his priority projects will be launched: the Dos Bocas refinery, in his home state, Tabasco. He has also promised that two coking plants in Tula and Salina Cruz will be delivered in the coming months, as well as two combined cycle plants of the Federal Electricity Commission in the Yucatan Peninsula. As part of his pending log for the past year, he has also announced that he will present to Congress an initiative to reform the Judiciary, with which he has maintained a conflictive relationship in recent months.

In Mexico, each government report is considered president’s day. López Obrador has been supported this Friday by the members of his cabinet and by the governors, including those of the opposition parties (the one from Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, from Movimiento Ciudadano; the one from Yucatán, Mauricio Vila, from the PAN; the one from Durango, Esteban Villegas, of the PRI). In the front row was his wife, the writer Beatriz Gutiérrez. It was a faithful audience to the speaker. “President, President!” they shouted and applauded. López Obrador has shown his gratitude to the public servants who have helped him in his management, especially the soldiers and sailors, to whom his Government has entrusted such varied tasks that go from public security to civil protection, administration of ports and customs, the construction of public works, the custody of hospitals, the cleaning of beaches, the distribution of medicines and the administration of state companies. “We are showing that the sailors and soldiers are a uniformed people, exemplary public servants,” said the president.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador during his fifth government report, in Campeche, this Friday. Presidency of Mexico

López Obrador, 69, has defended his vision that the center of all politics should be to help the poor and eliminate the privileges of the rich and the golden bureaucracy. Then, the president has made a reworking of the Marxist theory. From his point of view, the origin of the accumulation of wealth and inequality is not the theft of surplus value from the worker by the bourgeois, but the corruption of the Government. “Here [en México]Unfortunately, the inequality occurred because corruption prevailed for a long time. We have to learn that lesson well. Corruption is not a pandemic, it is a plague, and it needs to be ended, banished, because the well-being, tranquility, and peace of our country and our people depend on that. That is what we are demonstrating.”

López Obrador has highlighted that poverty fell by 5.6 points between 2018 and 2022, despite the pandemic, and that income inequality between the richest and poorest households fell from 18 to 15 times. He has also ensured that income inequality per person went from 36 times in 2010 to 17 times in 2022. The president has pointed out that there were also falls in poverty in the southeastern states of Mexico, historically the most economically backward, thanks, in part , because the Government has made strong injections of public spending in that area. “Thirteen months after my term ends, I can demonstrate that with a dignified and hardworking people and with an honest and austere government it is possible to live in a better, fairer, freer, more fraternal and more egalitarian society. In addition, we have reaffirmed our main hypothesis that corruption was the main cause of economic and social inequality”, he has said.

The president has affirmed that his Administration’s preference for the poor, however, has not meant that “those at the top” have fared badly, an almost necessary point for a ruler who has been accused of threatening private property and acting against the rich. “Businessmen, even bankers, have also obtained reasonable, lawful profits, and this is also important to be known. Most of the companies and all of the banks have done very well, they have obtained, in some cases, historical profits”, he indicated. “For this reason, I confirm that we have proclaimed the following: up those from below, which does not necessarily mean those from above, but below the privileges.”

Book with the text of the fifth report of the Government of López Obrador. MEXICO PRESIDENCY (via REUTERS)

López Obrador’s cash cut also included reductions in insecurity figures, increases in public spending on social programs, the growth of the economy, the strengthening of the peso, the increase in remittances, the elimination of privileges for the golden bureaucracy . Public policy has been strengthened without having to raise taxes, he has highlighted. “What has been the key to achieving these results? The key is not to allow corruption. It seems something elementary, simple, even simple, but progress with justice in our country depends on that, nothing has harmed Mexico more than the dishonesty of the rulers, that is fundamentally what the success of the transformation government has consisted of,” he remarked. .

When he said that he was about to finish his speech of more than an hour, at the Campeche Convention Center the faithful audience was heard shouting no, to continue, not to finish, not to leave. “We will continue walking towards the sublime ideals of democracy, true democracy, justice, equality, freedom, fraternity and sovereignty”, the speech closed. “No corruption, no extravagance, zero authoritarianism, no classism, no racism, no discrimination. Democracy yes, oligarchy no; honesty yes, corruption no; justice and fraternity yes, poverty and inequality no”. The leftist leader left the microphone, heading for the exit, towards the last year of a presidency that he won on the third attempt at the polls. He will get on the train later, the one in the story too.

