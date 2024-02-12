The president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has announced that his last public and political act will be during the Cry of Independence next September. This official act will mark his farewell to public squares prior to the delivery of the presidential sash on October 1 at the San Lázaro Palace, headquarters of the Congress of the Union. Less than eight months before the conclusion of his six-year term, the Mexican president paves the way for his total retirement from public and political life, as he himself has assured will occur once he ends his position. Meanwhile, the official portrait of the president advances from the central balcony of the National Palace – which he converted into the presidential residence -, overlooking the Zócalo of Mexico City; The painting will be atypical to that of his predecessors who posed in the presidential chair or office.

“It is the great celebration of Mexicans, the cry of Independence. That is going to be the act with which I am going to say goodbye publicly and politically. Then there is the formal protocol ceremony of the delivery of the sash on October 1st in Congress,” the president announced during his morning conference this Monday. The president must deliver the presidential sash on the first day of October to whoever wins the election on June 2. What is already being prepared will be a historic event due to the possibility that for the first time there will be a female president in Mexico. The poll numbers put the official candidate, Claudia Sheinbaum, at the head of the electoral contest and the opposition standard bearer, Xóchitl Gálvez, in second place.

López Obrador has also spoken about the progress of his official portrait, which he will place in the gallery of former presidents in the National Palace. The painting began in September 2023. However, he did not want to reveal the name of the artist, it is known that he belongs to the National School of Painting, Sculpture and Engraving “La Esmeralda”. The painting is atypical of those of all his predecessors, the portraits of him have had the presidential chair as a background. “It is on a balcony and with the Zócalo behind because I also trained there; as in the Mayan communities, Chontales of Tabasco, also in the Zócalo and of course in the streets, in the communities, in the towns. “I couldn't take a photo or have my portrait taken in an office,” he said.

The publication of his recent book “Thank you,” in which he recounts various passages from his political life, is part of his farewell. The Mexican president has reiterated on multiple occasions that after the end of his Administration he will retire and move away from public life to live on his ranch called “La Chingada” in Palenque, Chiapas. “I have it well thought out. I withdraw completely. I will not participate in any public, political activity again. Never more! I am a supporter not only of not re-election, but of the criterion that one should not be attached to power or money”, one of the statements of the Mexican president during a conference in June 2023.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS México newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in this country