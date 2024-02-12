Russian attack aircraft captured five young Kiev residents, which is rare for the Northern Military District

The assault detachment of the Russian Armed Forces (AF) “Black Mamba” reported in its Telegram-channel about the rare capture of a group of Ukrainian fighters.

As the source clarified, all six soldiers captured are members of the National Guard from Kyiv. Five of them are between 21 and 23 years old. One of the prisoners was wounded and was treated on the spot.

As the Russian military pointed out, the appearance of young Kievites on the front line is very atypical for the special military operation (SVO) zone. Mostly residents of the provinces are sent to combat operations.

Earlier, three soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) tried to land on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region. As the governor of the region, Vladimir Saldo, clarified, immediately after landing on the shore, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters were captured by the Russian military.