The regional president, Fernando López Miras, carried out a profound remodeling of the autonomous government yesterday, whose main elements are the dismissal of María Isabel Campuzano as Minister of Education and her replacement by Víctor Marín, until now director general of Educational Planning, and the incorporation of two new directors: Juan María Vázquez as head of Environment, Mar Menor, Universities and Research, and Concepción Ruiz as head of Social Policy, Families and Equality.

The head of the autonomous Executive, who reported the changes, advanced by LA VERDAD at noon yesterday, through a press conference at the San Esteban Palace at around 7:00 p.m., justified them by the need to give “a new impetus » to the action of the Government in the final stretch of the legislature.

THE KEYS 1 Reactivate government action.

Impulsing the work of the Executive for the remaining four months of the legislature was one of the reasons that López Miras gave to explain the remodeling. Perhaps that is why it is a bit late, since the Cabinet needed a renovation a long time ago. However, he could not make the changes he has made until the 2023 Budget was approved.

2 Reinforcement of the political profile and of the PP.

The three new faces that enter the Executive are or have been positions in the Popular Party and all three have political experience. Juan María Vázquez is a senator, Víctor Marín is general director of Planning and secretary of Education in the Executive Committee of the party, and Concepción Ruiz was a councilor between 2015 and 2019 in the municipal government of the PP of the Murcia City Council.

3 Reduces the power of turncoats.

The remodeling has allowed López Miras to drop ballast with the deputies expelled from Vox and Cs that allowed him, especially the latter, to knock down the motion of no confidence of the orange formation and the PSOE in 2021. The president denied yesterday that this was one of the motivations of the crisis, but the result of the readjustment of powers is evident. See also New York asks to resume the use of masks in public spaces

The changes come after the approval, at the end of December, of the Budget of the Autonomous Community for 2023, which with 6,029.6 million euros of spending is the highest in history, and after showing obvious signs of exhaustion a government of commitment born from the frustrated motion of censure of the PSOE and Ciudadanos in March of last year.

Senator Juan María Vázquez will be in charge of Environment and Mar Menor, and former councilor Concepción Ruiz, of Social Policy and Families



In addition, López Miras has wanted with this government crisis, the first carried out entirely according to his criteria, to reduce the power and prominence in his cabinet of the defectors, whom he had to cling to in his day to thwart the motion of no confidence. but they have been a drag for a long time.

On the one hand, it dispenses with the deputy expelled from Vox María Isabel Campuzano, Minister of Education whose relationship with the different sectors of the educational community was practically nil, and on the other, it drastically reduces the powers of the two former Cs deputies who are still in the Executive: Isabel Franco maintains the vice-presidency, but loses all powers in matters of social policy and is left only with Transparency, Participation and Cooperation, while Valle Miguélez, who was surprised by the crisis on an official trip to Mauritania, retains the areas of Business, Economy Social and Autonomous, but loses Employment, Universities and the spokesperson of the Government.

new spokesperson



The new face and voice of the Executive that will give an account of the agreements of the Governing Council each week is Marcos Ortuño, current Minister of the Presidency, Tourism, Culture and Sport, who is clearly reinforced by the changes and reaffirms himself as the right hand of President López You look at the regional government.

The Murcian president stressed in his appearance yesterday two aspects that have guided the restructuring of the Executive: promoting the work for the recovery of the Mar Menor and prioritizing environmental sustainability and increasing attention to the families and people hardest hit by the crisis, “expand the foundations of the welfare state”, were his words.

These are the two axes that explain the creation of the two new ministries: that of the Environment, Mar Menor, Universities and Research, which will be occupied by Senator Juan María Vázquez, who must resign from his seat in the Upper House, and that of Social Policy , Families and Equality, whose owner will be Conchita Ruiz Caballero, who was responsible for this matter in the Murcia City Council during the last legislature, in the municipal executive of José Ballesta.

Vázquez and Ruiz raise the political profile of the Government and also its links with the PP, since both are party officials. Features that are also reinforced by the third of the new directors, Víctor Marín, current Secretary of Education in the popular regional executive, who will replace Campuzano in the homonymous council to which he will add the Employment powers.

The rest of the Government registers almost no variations. Antonio Luengo loses Environment, but continues in Agriculture; Luis Alberto Marín, in Finance; Díez de Revenga, in Development, and Juan José Pedreño, in Health.