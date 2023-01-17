The Minister of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) Benedito Gonçalves authorized today (16) the inclusion of the draft seized at the home of former Minister of Justice Anderson Torres in a election investigation action against former president Jair Bolsonaro.

The request for inclusion was made by the PDT in the process opened at the Court last year to determine the legality of Bolsonaro’s meeting with ambassadors to question the fairness of electronic voting.

In the decision, Gonçalves states that the draft may be related to the facts investigated in the process.

“There is thus an unequivocal correlation between the facts and new documents and the stabilized demand, since the initiative of the plaintiff converges with its burden of convincing that, in line with the narrative presented in the initial petition, the meeting held with ambassadors must be analyzed as an element of the 2022 electoral campaign, endowed with sufficient gravity to affect the normality and legitimacy of the elections and, thus, configure abuse of political power and misuse of the means of communication”, argued the minister.

In addition to the draft, the minister gave a five-day deadline for Bolsonaro’s defense to manifest itself in the process.

There is still no deadline for judgment of the action, which may end with the condemnation of the former president’s ineligibility.

The draft was found by the Federal Police after searching the apprehension carried out at Anderson Torres’ house in Brasília.

When commenting on the case on social networks, before turning himself in to the PF, Torres said that the document was leaked out of context”.