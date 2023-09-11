The president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, took office this Monday with an appeal to the search for “solid” and “broad agreements” in this new legislature, which begins after the government pact between PP and Vox. Before some 250 representatives from different areas of society in the Region of Murcia, López Miras promised to seek “understanding, social consensus and political agreement in the Regional Assembly, or wherever necessary”, “always seeking majorities, joining forces , moving forward and building.

At the same time, the president warned that he will be “inflexible” when it comes to “claiming and demanding what is rightfully ours, such as fair regional financing, the improvement of infrastructure and the water on which our future depends.” In this sense, he pointed out: “We do not have to beg from anyone for what the Constitution grants us, we will not lower our heads before those who try to deny us what corresponds to us by law. We are not, of course, superior to any autonomous community, but I will not allow anyone to dare ignore us either.

Neither members of the PP leadership nor ministers of the Government of Spain attended the event.

López Miras took office in the old church of San Esteban without the presence of members of the PP leadership, which was holding a board meeting this Monday, or any minister of the Government of Spain. The central Executive sent the Secretary of State for Territorial Policy, Alfredo González, who attended together with the Government delegate, Francisco Jiménez. The president began his inauguration speech by showing his solidarity with the Moroccan community, after the devastating earthquake that hit the neighboring country.

López Miras stressed his Government will be based on “the defense at all costs” of the Region of Murcia. It will be “an inalienable principle” that “will illuminate the legislature.” The investiture comes after a long period of political blockade that has lasted more than one hundred days. López Miras is, in fact, the last president to take office after the regional elections in May. «We have come from a long journey since the last elections. It is true that it has not been an easy road,” he admitted this Monday. Finally, “dialogue has made the investiture possible,” and that is why “in the heading of that blank page of the legislature that we have already begun to write, the word agreement appears in capital letters,” he stressed.

López Miras thanked Vox for “its responsibility, because getting here has not been easy.” Finally, “sanity has prevailed against political opportunism,” he celebrated. Now, it is “urgent that we get going immediately,” he stressed.

Later, when asked by the media after the investiture ceremony, López Miras delved into the idea that the agreement has been reached “out of responsibility” and to avoid further “blockade and uncertainty.” The PP “was legitimized to govern alone,” he defended, but “at the same time, what the vast majority of citizens wanted was to not have to submit to third elections in less than six months.”

«The Environment has no wait»



In his inauguration speech, the president outlined his priorities: “it is urgent to work to improve health care”, education as a “tool of equality, lowering school dropout rates and expanding free education from 0 to 3 years”, boosting the labor market and improving infrastructure.

The Mar Menor was also present. «It is urgent to work for our Mar Menor, for its protection like that of all the natural spaces of our land. The preservation of the Environment has no wait », he proclaimed. There were also appeals to the Tajo-Segura Transfer, the National Water Pact and the Mediterranean Corridor, which must “come true.” There were few references to national politics, beyond a warning about “attacks on the unity” of the country.

López Miras also raised the ideological implications of his government, appealing to the “freedom” of both “parents to choose the education of their children” and “the economic freedom that implies not paying so many taxes; “only the necessary ones”, nor “suffer endless bureaucratic procedures”. The president concluded with a call to make the Region of Murcia “a common project”, “without political, religious or social distinction.”

PSOE “The government is not necessary to remove the Region from the bottom of the progress indicators”

The spokesperson and deputy secretary general of the PSOE of the Region of Murcia, Carmina Fernández, said after the inauguration that this Monday “it becomes clear” that Fernando López Miras “has assumed the policies and ideology of the extreme right to be part of this government.”

“After three months of paralysis in the Region of Murcia that has resulted in the start of a disastrous school year in this last week,” said the socialist leader, for whom this situation has been generated “in a partisan manner” by López Miras, al consider that “he has sold the interest of this region to the interest of the PP at the national level.”

According to Fernández, the stage that is beginning “concerns” the PSOE because “it is not the government that this region needs to remove it from the bottom of all social and progress indicators.”

«We are at the tail of everything good and at the head of everything bad compared to the rest of the autonomous communities. “It is a government that is not going to be focused or concerned about the interests of this region, and furthermore it is not going to respond to the real problems,” he said.

Furthermore, he pointed out that the regional Executive “is already having internal problems because each party – in reference to PP and Vox – expresses itself in a different way regarding the same issue.”

Vox “We will have to get our act together because we have already lost 100 days”

The provincial president of Vox, José Ángel Antelo, celebrated that this Monday the legislature “finally” begins. “From now on we will have to get our act together because we have already lost 100 days,” he said, to specify that, “in principle,” this Thursday the rest of the councilors of the new regional Executive will be named.

The Vox leader applauded the start of a legislature “that has been in the pipeline for too long”, since, in his opinion, the “most sensible” thing would have been for it to begin after the municipal elections on May 28.

“But it is true that it is never too late if the happiness is good,” he stated, to point out that now it is time to “start working from the Government Council to start changing things in the Region of Murcia.”

Antelo did not want to clarify which member of his party will assume the Development portfolio, although he noted that it will be announced “shortly.”

PP “We are going to form the best possible government”

The spokesperson for the Popular Parliamentary Group, Joaquín Segado, pointed out that the legislature that begins will be marked by a “strong and solid” government that will work “from dialogue, an outstretched hand and the search for social and political consensus.”

“We are going to form the best possible government,” indicated the popular leader, for whom the Region begins this “historic” day, a journey “in which, with the leadership of Fernando López Miras, we will be able to achieve the great challenges that “we have ahead of us.”

Likewise, he was “convinced” that “we are going to be able to consolidate economic growth, generate employment and make citizens feel that they live in the best land in the world, as our president says.”

That, he said, “is our objective,” and to do so “we are going to form the best possible government, and we are going to do it through dialogue, an outstretched hand, and the search for social and political consensus.”