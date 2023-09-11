BETTER THAN IN A DREAM 🥹

Make your debut in the Mexican National Team, score a great goal and then give your mother the shirt with which everything happened.

That is the story of César Huerta and he explained in the mixed zone after the game against Australia the reason for his decision.https://t.co/sdPYFM5Ikj pic.twitter.com/cJWskjTd6L

