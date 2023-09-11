This Saturday in the friendly duel of the Mexican team against Australia, Cesar Huerta debuted with the jacket Tricolor older, but not only did he fulfill that dream, but he did so by scoring a goal that meant the final 2-2. It was in the 60th minute when El Chino came on as a substitute. Alexis Vegaachieving the equalizer at 83′, supporting the good moment he is experiencing with the Cougars.
The youth squad Chivas He did not manage to shine with the team that gave him his first opportunity, despite several stages, although he did have flashes with Monarchs Morelia and Mazatlanas well as now with Universidad Nacional, where he has earned the respect and applause of fans for his total dedication.
In any case, the call Mexican Mo-Salah He is not the only one who has debuted by scoring a goal with the national team. In June 2021, the Argentine naturalized Mexican, Rogelio Funes Moriwas summoned by his compatriot Gerardo Martino to face Panama and Nigeria. El Mellizo made his debut on July 3, 2021, scoring his first goal in the 4th minute against the Green Eagleswith assistance from Hirving Lozano.
After his good performances with the Necaxa, Tata Martino decided to call Ricardo Angulo. The current player of Toluca debuted with Mexico on October 2, 2019 before Trinidad and Tobago. In that duel, El Canelo appeared at minute 45. Likewise, José Juan Macíaswho lived a great stage with the jacket of Lion, reaching the grand final of Clausura 2019, scored in that same match at 74′, thus celebrating his first score with the majors. Another that made history in 2019, although in the month of May, was Fernando Navarro. The full-back made his debut and scored against Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Further back in time, Alan Pulido made history by scoring in May 2014 against South Korea, but not only that, but he scored a hat trick. Already in 2016, Angel Sepúlvedarecent hiring of Blue Cross after his great step with Queretarowas present against The Saviorscoring his first goal.
Likewise, in 2005, there was another Argentine naturalized Mexican, William Francohistory of Monterey. With his countryman Ricardo La Volpe He was called up for the first time, making his debut and scoring against Guatemala. Before time, Francisco ‘Kikin’ Fonseca He donned the green in 2004 celebrating against Ecuador. And in 2001, at the deceased Antonio De Nigris surprised Brazil.
Traveling until 1997, Jared Borgettiwho for a long time was the top scorer in the history of the Tricolor, debuted and pierced the nets of Ecuador. With respect to Ricardo Peláezappeared for the first time before South Korea in 1989. Already in 1966 Enrique Borja he bathed in glory in front of Chili and finally, in the 1940s, the first to do so was Adalberto ‘Dumbo’ Lópezhistory of Lion and Chivas.
